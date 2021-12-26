Bitcoin, DOGE and SHIB Drops: These 2 Altcoins Are Climbing!

Over the past day, the cryptocurrency market seems to have experienced slight changes. Bitcoin (BTC) broke below the $50,000 level and is changing hands at $49,900. On the other hand, while the leading altcoin Ethereum (ETH) is just over $ 4,000, meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have lost 1-2 percent. According to the market value, 2 altcoins stand out in the top 100. You can see the Dogecoin (DOGE) price and detailed market data here.

The most profitable altcoin projects of the day: ATOM and CRV

The most rising altcoin today was Cosmos (ATOM). ATOM experienced an increase of 10.67 percent. Cosmos sees itself as a project that solves some of the “hardest problems” facing the blockchain industry. By offering an ecosystem of connected Blockchains, it aims to offer an antidote to “slow, expensive, scalable and environmentally harmful” proof-of-work protocols such as those used by Bitcoin. Cosmos recently held a hackathon. Also, another popular network called IRISnet introduced a product called IOBScan to guide Cosmos’ IBC. IOBScan-IBC provides a one-stop experience for supervising IBC transactions.

Second, the Curve DAO Token (CRV) gained 9.09 percent. Curve is a decentralized exchange for stablecoins that uses an automated market maker (AMM) to manage liquidity. Launched in January 2020, Curve continues the significant growth it achieved in the second half of last year. Curve V2 pool seems to have passed Uniswap in the past day in terms of EUR-USDC pairs.