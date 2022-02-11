Bitcoin Disclosures From Fidelity Investments Authority

Jurrien Timmer, global macro director at Fidelity Investments, stated that as a high global adoption rate is achieved, Bitcoin could see a huge increase in value.

Bitcoin Comment from Fidelity Investments Official

In a recent interview, Timmer drew attention to the rise in the market value of the leading cryptocurrency in recent years and shared his opinion that BTC follows the same path as the giant technology company Apple in terms of growth rate. Timmer stated that he believes Bitcoin is different from other cryptocurrencies and is a different asset class.

Touching on the reasons for the separation he claimed in question, Timmer gave the following words in his statements on the subject:

“Maybe other digital assets can do a better job than BTC because of their scalability. However, they are also not as decentralized as Bitcoin. This is why I would say Bitcoin is a different asset class as a store of value like gold. I think other digital assets have a different structure.”

Bitcoin and Gold Analogy

Jurrien Timmer, global macro director at Fidelity Investments, said that Bitcoin now has the volatility of Gold in the 1970s:

“I think Bitcoin is now where Gold was in the 1970s. Gold has turned from being a currency into an asset class. Its volatility was very high, it recorded significant increases in value. It also had huge disadvantages. Right now, I think Bitcoin is in a similar situation.”

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should know that cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their high volatility and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.