Bitcoin Dips Below $ 19,000: What Do Analysts Think?

Bitcoin (BTC) price again experienced a sharp increase in volatility after breaking a three-year record on November 24, 2020. The price volatility in the BTC / USD parity caused BTC to rise to $ 19,300 during the day, and then decline to $ 18,900. So what do leading analysts think about BTC, which is traded at $ 18,990 as of press hour?

It warns investors for $ 19,500 in bitcoin price

Byzantine General, known for his successful analyzes before, drew attention to the $ 19,500 level hours before this decline. Looking at Binance data, it is seen that the decline started at $ 19,484 and increased its severity at $ 19,200.

What should investors do against such declines?

So what exactly should investors do against such sudden drops?

Since these declines start on the basis of BTC and affect altcoins, the most basic thing investors need to do is known as placing a stop order. Especially in the bull market and during volatility peaks, very sharp dips or rises can be seen. This makes the stop order a must in such a situation.

Looking at the bull run in 2017, it can be seen that the price has experienced much harder corrections than it is now.

BTC, which was traded at $ 19,000 on December 17, 2017, had a nearly 30% correction, falling to $ 13,830 just 6 days after that. BTC, which later rose very close to its former peak, may still have caused serious losses for investors who did not have a stop order at this point.



