Bitcoin Defender Famous CEO Bought These Coins From The Bottom!

While individual crypto investors fear the current levels, deVere Group CEO Nigel Green shares that he is buying the dip in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. The famous CEO also cites an exciting new project that claims to be a “game-changing global crypto startup.”

Bitcoin is consolidating in the $43,000 region after the correction that wiped $4,000 from its price within hours. Selling pressure has driven individual investors to “panic selling” while shifting market sentiment to the “extreme fear” side. Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, says that in the current state of fear, he is buying Bitcoin (BTC) and other coins at bottom prices:

I use the lower prices of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies to fill my portfolio. Why? Because like many big companies, financial institutions, governments, prestigious universities, and famous investment legends, I am confident that cryptocurrencies are the inevitable future of money.

Nigel adds that the safe-haven feature resulting from Bitcoin’s limited supply is effective in his choice:

In our increasingly tech-driven, globalizing world, it makes sense to hold digital, borderless, decentralized currencies, and while adoption and demand are always increasing, supply is decreasing at the same time.

Nigel Green talks about game-changing global crypto project

Green is also entering the crypto market in a bigger way, according to hints of a “game-changing” project that he says has “the power to create a better tomorrow.” Details were not intentionally shared, but a press release promised more details would emerge very “soon”. deVere Group is one of the world’s largest financial advisory companies with over $10 billion in advisory assets in nearly 100 different organizations and countries. “I was obsessed with how to harness the energy of this positive, global, unstoppable movement, and I think we’ve figured it out now,” Green teased. Additional details are expected in the coming weeks.