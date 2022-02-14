In a recent interview, Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Input Output and founder of Cardano, shared his thoughts on the rhetoric that the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) could become a global reserve currency in the coming years. Hoskinson criticized Bitcoin’s high energy consumption, saying that there are more efficient alternatives in the crypto ecosystem.

Bitcoin Criticism From The Founder Of Cardano

In a recent interview, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson shared his views on the disagreement over whether BTC could become the global reserve currency. Claiming that increased energy consumption contributes to centralization, Hoskinson stated that there are more efficient alternatives in the crypto ecosystem and that intense energy consumption does not make sense. Although Hoskinson added that important developments can be made in the future, he stated that Bitcoin does not offer an efficient standard in its current form.

The founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, also claimed that the local cryptocurrency of the Cardano blockchain, ADA, is not impossible and has the ability to become a global reserve currency in the future.

Hoskinson Highlights the Potential Role of Crypto Assets in the Future

Charles Hoskinson stated that people started to turn to different value assets due to the continuing increase in the national debt of the USA and the rise of inflation on a global scale. Expressing his ideas that crypto assets will have a more active role in the future, Hoskinson shared his thoughts that even if inflation in the USA continues to rise, the Dollar will not depreciate at high rates in the short term.