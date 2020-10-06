Bitcoin Creator’s $ 37,000 Ethereum Offer!

A cryptocurrency trader made a massive bid for $ 37,000 in Ethereum (ETH) for the digital drawing of the anonymous Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

Dego Finance said a cryptocurrency trader made 106 ETH offers to become the sole owner of the Satoshi Nakamoto unique token (NFT).

At the time of writing, anyone who wants to purchase Nakamoto digital art still has around 12 hours to bid on the Dego platform.

Dego himself “LEGO in the world of defi (decentralized finance).” as he describes it. The protocol accepts each DeFi platform such as the stablecoin DAI, the lending protocol Aave, and the decentralized exchange Uniswap as a module that can be put together to help users create diversified investment portfolios.

Another feature of the Dego platform is to enable users to bid and auction for NFTs.

NFTs are a special type of cryptocurrency token that represents ownership of a particular asset, such as artwork or video game items.

Unlike cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum, NFTs are not interchangeable because each non-exchangeable token contains identifying data of a particular asset stored on the blockchain.

Winning the NFT of Satoshi Nakamoto in Lego style, the bidder will receive a unique token that serves as verifiable proof of the authenticity and ownership of the digital artwork.



