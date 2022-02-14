Bitcoin Could Drop To These Levels In 2022! BTC Bull Trap!

The biggest cryptocurrency has had a good break from the bottom recently, but these 3 indicators provide important insights into the price. Is a bull trap forming on the chart? Is Bitcoin still in the middle of its bear cycle? We share with you the answers to all these questions and the possible bottom regions of the future.

Bitcoin Could Drop To These Levels In 2022

With a combination of historically accurate technical indicators put forward by popular analyst Ari Rudd, Bitcoin (BTC) looks poised to drop below $30,000 in the coming months. The independent market analyst posted a thread on February 14 explaining why Bitcoin’s continued price recovery may not have strong legs. Bitcoin saw below $ 33,000 on January 24 and pulled back by pushing 45,800 levels until February 14.

The analyst points to 3 key indicators and thinks the price could make a significant bottom between $24,000 and $27,000.

Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Trap

Rudd pointed to at least three long-term technical indicators with an extremely bearish outlook.

Bitcoin LFG model

Rudd’s Logarithmic Fractal Growth (LFG) is a Bitcoin price prediction model based on BTC’s fractals consisting of “logarithmic scales on both axes”. It then predicts Bitcoin’s next target based on historical price movements.

The analyst applied the LFG pattern to a monthly chart of BTC/USD.

As shown in the chart above, LFG levels had created accumulation/distribution zones for investors during previous bearish cycles. Therefore, Rudd noted that Bitcoin still needs to fall into the lows range, which is called a buying area that coincides with the bottoms during the 2018 and 2020 price drops.

“The best possible scenario for buying opportunities would be $24,000 to $27,000.”

Ribbon support

As with the LFG pattern, the moving average stripes correctly coincided with the end of Bitcoin’s bearish cycles, including 2018 and 2020, on a three-month timeframe. In detail, these stripes represent a series of moving averages (MAs) that allow traders to identify key areas of resistance and support by looking at prices on the MAs. Each of Bitcoin’s top-down trends has exhausted near the so-called “ribbon support”.

With the cryptocurrency undergoing another price correction from its high of $69,000, the analyst doubts that its strong bounce around $33,000 could be a bull trap. These doubts are heightened as the price “retests Ribbon support on the quarterly chart.”

As a result, the moving averages stripe indicator risks sending Bitcoin to $25,000 or below.

Weekly ribbon resistance, RSI

Another moving average stripe indicator, but on weekly timeframes, has been instrumental in limiting Bitcoin’s continued price rise. The “strong resistance,” as Rudd implied, coupled with Bitcoin’s weekly relative strength index (RSI) provided further bearish sentiment.

The RSI gives traders clues about bullish and bearish price momentum. Rudd noted that the buying momentum has weakened around a downward sloping RSI trendline, pointing to potential selling for the BTC/USD pair.

Let’s say good, get well

Unlike the aforementioned bearish technical indicators, there are also a few Bitcoin indicators that provide a temporary bullish outlook. For example, Bitcoin addresses holding at least 1,000 BTC added more tokens to their balances during the recent upside correction, suggesting that the wealthiest crypto investors are supporting BTC’s recovery.

Additionally, the amount of Bitcoin held by exchanges fell to three-year lows on February 13, according to Glassnode data. Perhaps these will be enough to eliminate all these possibilities of decline. However, be prepared for the worst-case scenario.