Bitcoin Could Be At Risk of a Sharp Correction

Bitcoin (BTC) price failed to clear the $ 18,800 resistance against the US dollar. BTC is trading in the same range and could drop sharply if there is a break below $ 18,200.

Bitcoin is still trading well below the key resistance area near the $ 18,700 and $ 18,800 levels. The price is currently below $ 18,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. According to master name Aayush Jindal, there is an important triangle with resistance around $ 18,480 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. The pair could drop sharply if there is a clear break below $ 18,200 and $ 18,050.

Bitcoin Price Shows Several Downward Signs

Bitcoin price had another attempt to clear the $ 18,700 and $ 18,800 resistance levels. However, the BTC bulls were unable to strengthen, resulting in a new drop below the $ 18,600 level. The price even broke the $ 18,500 level and fell below the 100 hourly simple moving average. Conversely, Ethereum and Ripple had strong bullish moves and the $ 600 and $ 0.60 resistances were broken, respectively.

Bitcoin price has dropped to as low as $ 18,160 and is currently consolidating in a certain range. The price is currently facing a strong resistance near the $ 18,450 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also an important triangle with resistance around $ 18,480 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. If there is an upside break above $ 18,500, the price could make another attempt to clear the $ 18,700 and $ 18,800 resistance levels, according to Jindal.

What Will Happen In Case Of A Negative Break In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to cross the $ 18,500 resistance, there is a risk of a downside break. Initial support is $ 18,280 and is near the triangle lower trend line. A clear break below the triangle support could drag the price towards the $ 18,160 low. In the situation stated, there is even a risk of further losses below the $ 18,000 support level in the coming sessions.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD: The MACD is slowly losing momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index): The RSI for BTC / USD is currently just below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels: $ 18,280 followed by $ 18,160.

Major Resistance Levels: $ 18,500, $ 18,700 and $ 18,800.



