Bitcoin Comment from Samson Mow

Blockstream CSO Samson Mow, who came to the agenda with a comment on Bitcoin, said “500 thousand dollars will be less per BTC”. Keeping the price target quite high, Mow compared global debt to the Bitcoin market cap.

Bitcoin technology firm Blockstream CSO brought global debt to the agenda with its Bitcoin interpretation. Samson Mow said that the total debt in the global was $ 277 trillion, followed by the market value of Bitcoin at $ 340 billion. Making a comparison, Mow said:

“Global debt: $ 277 trillion

Bitcoin market cap: $ 340 billion

Percentage of bitcoin market capitalization over global debt: 0.12%

Global debt per BTC: $ 13.1 million

I am sure that $ 500k per bitcoin is a really low target. ”

While making this review, Samson Mow referred to a post he shared the day before. “The BTC market value is as small as a rounding error in the global debt calculation,” Mow said, referring to a report titled “Global debt will set a record $ 277 trillion by the end of the year with the increase in pandemic spending. Even saying $ 100,000 per BTC remains a very low target. ” he said.

Bitcoin current market data

According to CoinMarketCap data, the current market value of Bitcoin is over $ 333 billion. Having seen a trading volume of $ 27 billion in the last 24 hours, BTC was priced between $ 17,600 – $ 18,400 during the day. Bitcoin, which does not leave the first place with its market value, is currently trading at $ 18 thousand.



