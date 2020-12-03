Bitcoin Comment by Şant Manukyan

Famous global strategist Şant Manukyan commented on the Bitcoin movements in the video he published on Youtube. The expert analyst said that with a closing of $ 19,500, the BTC price could quickly exceed the $ 20,000 threshold.

Bitcoin price, having had a hectic week, lost more than $ 2,000 in a new “black Friday” crash last week. BTC started this week with a strong performance, after raising its price to almost $ 19,900 on Tuesday, it faced aggressive selling pressure again and experienced a new decline before reaching $ 20,000. BTC has been trading below the 19,500 band for the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin was under the spotlight of global strategist and analyst Şant Manukyan this week with its performance that excited investors and cryptocurrency followers. Commenting on whether Bitcoin will exceed $ 20,000 in his latest video, Manukyan claimed that the market is generally healthy.

A possible fix for bitcoin wouldn’t be like in 2017

Experienced analyst Şant Manukyan commented that the reason Bitcoin could not go above $ 20,000 despite several attempts was the technical rapid rise it showed. Mentioning that the market was not ready due to this rapid performance in previous trials, the analyst said that it is normal to experience withdrawals.

Strategist Manukyan argued that, as Bitcoin undergoes a new correction, it will not be as long-lasting and destructive as in 2017. Waiting for a limited correction for BTC, the analyst suggested that positions be increased in such a situation.

19 thousand 500 dollars closing may bring 20 thousand dollars

Famous analyst Şant Manukyan emphasized that the declines experienced by Bitcoin are healthy for the market. Manukyan added that the steep upward move is technically unhealthy for the market and said he sees the market healthy for Bitcoin.

Looking at Bitcoin’s movement style, the analyst stated that it does not tend to move horizontally after the ups. Predicting that the BTC price will not stay at $ 19,000 for a long time, the strategist said that an upward or downward breakout could be at the door. Manukyan stated that with an upward closing of $ 19,500, $ 20,000 will be exceeded rapidly. Saying that a new correction is also possible, Şant Manukyan underlined that this should be seen as a purchase opportunity.

“Bitcoin, if you ask me, is preparing to see higher levels next year”



