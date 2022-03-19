Bitcoin Cash Price Increase More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash’s BCH price has risen by -0.28% + 5.97% to $318.44. This continues its positive trend from last week when it experienced a 7.0% gain, moving to its current price of $291.48. In its current form, the coin’s all-time high is $3,785.82.

The chart below compares Bitcoin Cash’s price action and volatility over the past 24 hours (left) to last week’s price action (right). Gray bands are bollinger bands that measure the volatility of both daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands or the larger the gray area at any given moment, the greater the volatility.

Bitcoin Cash’s trading volume increased by 3.0% in the past week, with the circulating supply of the cryptocurrency increasing by 0.14%. This brings the circulating supply to 19.01 million, which is an estimated 90.54% of the maximum supply of 21.00 million. According to our data, the current market cap for BCH ranks 27th at $6.05 billion.