Bitcoin Bull PlanB Dates For New Rally

Bitcoin bull PlanB has set a date for the new rally. The analyst suggested that he expected a real jump in the Bitcoin price, and with this jump, Bitcoin will enter a real bull rally.

PlanB, known for its Bitcoin analysis and conducting price analysis with the Bitcoin model, gave a date for a new Bitcoin rally. Pointing to January 2021, PlanB said a real jump in Bitcoin price is expected. The analyst made the following comment on Twitter:

“The price range Bitcoin currently has is good, but we expect a real leap in price (like those seen in 2013 and early 2017 – indicated by red arrows). I think such a jump will be the start of the real bull rally, but also for stage 5.

January 2021? ”

Then a user named onelib asked PlanB, “What% price increase is required to see a jump in the red spot?” she asked. PlanB replied:

Around 60%. In 2013, the Cypriot government seized the accounts of those with more than 100,000 euros. In 2017, Bitcoin was legal in Japan and Australia and there were no taxes. For this reason, fintech and technology companies in these countries were also prevented from leaving the country.

PlanB recently said that Bitcoin has moved to phase 5 according to the S2FX model, and has signaled that BTC will rise.

What are other analysts saying?

Popular trader NebraskanGooner recently shared a 2019 analysis of the Bitcoin price and said that BTC will rise to $ 30,000 in December 2020. The analyst stated that he came to this conclusion by showing the historical intersections of Bitcoin trend lines.

Popular crypto analyst IncomeSharks said in an analysis he shared on Twitter that Bitcoin was showing a bearish trend on the 4-hour trend chart and pointed out that sellers are increasing. The analyst stated that he believes a correction may be seen in Bitcoin, but that it will be short-term, emphasizing that the bull rally is not over yet.

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju also commented on Bitcoin whales. The CEO said there are a lot of BTC whales on Coinbase, but he maintains the bullish expectation in the long run. That said, corrections could be seen in Bitcoin until the BTC whales’ activities are over. Citing a historical chart of Bitcoin whales on the Coinbase exchange, the CEO stated that he believes the Bitcoin price will likely trend sideways or decline when the whales are active on the exchange over 90%.

How did Bitcoin start the new week?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $ 18,473, according to CoinGecko data. In the last 24 hours, the highest value of Bitcoin, which has increased by 0.7% on a daily basis, was $ 18,612 and the lowest value was $ 17,710.

“Is Bitcoin Undervalued?” Created by Bitcoin Jack. bot shows the important price points of Bitcoin in the new week as follows:

Bitcoin is currently undervalued (low valued).

Average cost of dollars (DCA): At Buy level.

Main support: 13,000 – 14,000 USD

Trade support point: 16,225 USD

Main resistance point: 18,742 – 21,410 USD

Tranding resistance point: $ 18,742



