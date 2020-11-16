Bitcoin (BTC) Sets Another 2020 Record!

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $ 16,200 in the morning. The leading cryptocurrency at the time of writing has reached the level of $ 16,641, with an increase of approximately 4% in the last 24 hours, according to Messari data. This level is the highest BTC reached in 2020. The leading cryptocurrency is currently trading at 16,594.

While it is a question of whether Bitcoin will reach $ 17,000, the cryptocurrency is currently struggling to surpass the $ 16,600 zone.

Making a statement about Bitcoin on Twitter, Market Rebellion stated that Bitcoin has reached new heights. Rebellion used the following statements:

“BTC is now climbing new heights, surpassing the $ 16.4k resistance. There is no resistance until the previous ATHs, is it 20 thousand dollars?



