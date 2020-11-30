Bitcoin (BTC) Price Refreshed Again Record

Bitcoin (BTC) is on the rise again after falling as low as $ 16,000. As of November 30, BTC price rose above $ 19,600 again, setting records on Binance, Bitstamp, Kraken and Huobi cryptocurrency exchanges. So, are the next targets for the BTC price?

What are the next targets for the bitcoin price?

Looking at the daily BTC / USD chart, the price seems to be moving in line with the Fibonacci levels. The first bullish target, relative to the Fibonacci retracement levels, appears to be $ 19,908.

The following Bitcoin price targets can be listed as follows:

$ 21,048

$ 22,188

23,812 dollars

Of course, this is a bullish scenario, and it is possible that the Bitcoin price will fall sharply again after seeing $ 20,000.

If the bitcoin price gets a reaction from the $ 19,800 level, the possible drop points can be listed as follows:

19,440 dollars

18: $ 791 – $ 18,700

$ 18,240 – $ 18,150

Bitcoin’s market dominance has also reached the level of 63.20 with this rise. In fact, there is a sharp decrease in the market dominance rate and a decline from 67 seen on November 19, 2020. This is a development that makes altcoin investors happy.

If Bitcoin’s market dominance continues to decline, altcoins such as XRP and ETH may rebound and push their all-time highs.



