Bitcoin (BTC) Price Exceeds $ 20K To New Record

Bitcoin (BTC) price advanced up to the $ 20,300 level after breaking the resistance ahead of it. The btc, which has never been so valuable since its inception in 2009, broke the all-time record against the dollar. Some people think that the price of BTC in the coming years may be much higher than now.

The bitcoin price entered December at $ 19,000 and dropped to $ 17,700 on December 11. But bitcoin is on the rise to catch up with New Year’s, and it surpasses $ 20,000 before entering 2021. BTC made a similar rise in December of 2017, touching almost $ 20,000.

All-time price record was broken

Bitcoin, which is $ 20,000 in many domestic and global exchanges, broke the all-time price record. According to CoinGecko data, BTC / USD rose to $ 20,300 as of December 16. Meanwhile, its market value of $ 375 billion; It has a trade volume of 28 billion dollars. Btc constitutes 63% of the crypto money market, which is worth 594 billion dollars in total.

Demand from both corporate and individual investors

The number of institutional investors interested in bitcoin has grown rapidly this year. MicroStrategy has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in bitcoin; Guggenheim applied to SEC to invest in bitcoin; MassMutual announced that it has invested $ 100 million in btc; Ruffer Investment Company, which is affiliated to Ruffer for $ 26 billion, bought $ 15 million worth of BTC.

In addition to corporate, there was a high demand for Bitcoin from individual investors. Applications that offer cryptocurrency services such as Square and PayPal purchased hundreds of bitcoins daily. The fact that these names bought large amounts of bitcoin was due to the interest of individual investors using these applications.

Can Bitcoin grow exponentially in the future?

Bitcoin critics like Peter Schiff argue that it will lose value over time. Some crypto analysts, such as PlanB, believe that the bitcoin price will increase exponentially in the future. Developing a special stock-flow model (S2F) model for BTC, PlanB claims that BTC / USD may have reached $ 100,000 by the end of 2021.



