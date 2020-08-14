Bitcoin (BTC) Price Exceeds $ 11,600 Barrier!

The bitcoin price rose above $ 11,400 and later managed to break the $ 11,600 barrier against the US dollar. BTC is currently trading above the 100 hourly SMA and could continue to rise. Bitcoin has returned to a positive zone above the $ 11,500 and $ 11,600 resistance levels, according to popular analyst Aayush Jindal. The price settled nicely above the 100-hour SMA and opened the doors to rise up to $ 12,000.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $ 11,560 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. The pair can gain 5% -10% as long as it is above the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Bitcoin Price Gains Speed

BTC continued to bid above $ 11,400 and managed to settle above $ 11,500. As a result, there was a crucial upward break above the $ 11,600 resistance and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was also a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $ 11,560 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. On the upside, there is a short-term resistance near the $ 11,850 level. A successful closing above $ 11,850 may open the doors to increase to $ 12,000 or even $ 12,200 in the near term.

Bitcoin was being traded at $ 11,728 at the time of writing.



