Bitcoin (BTC) Price Approaches To $ 12 Thousand Levels!

As it is known, the leading crypto currency continues to rise with gold. The asset, called digital gold, continues to break new records in both dollar terms.

Bitcoin’s last weekly close above the current price level ($ 13,675) was recorded on January 15, 2018. This was followed by a protracted bear market, popularly known as the “crypto winter”. BTC dropped to $ 3,193 in early December 2018.

What’s the case with Altcoins?

In the crypto money market, there is an understanding that the sharp rise of bitcoin causes altcoins to fall. However, the following technical analysis shows that altcoins will also follow the leading crypto currency and point to the bull run on the horizon.



