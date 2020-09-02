Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: September 2, 2020

Bitcoin (BTC) gave hope to its investors by breaking the $ 12,000 level yesterday evening. The leading cryptocurrency was trading at $ 11,867 at the time of writing.

When we examine the CoinMarketCAp data, it is possible to say that the crypto money market in general is in good shape. At the time of writing; All cryptocurrencies in the top 10 were in the green area. Among these cryptocurrencies, Ethereum (ETH), in particular, witnessed serious increases. ETH has increased by nearly 7% in the past 24 hours. Apart from that, Binance Coin (BNB) increased by 10% and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) by 6%.

BTC Proceeds With Model

Popular analyst PlanB stated that Bitcoin is progressing in accordance with the “Stock Flow Model” (S2F). PlanB also wrote the monthly closures and stated that the model functions like a clock.

As you know, there is a great DeFi craze right now. BTC will have wanted to accompany this madness yesterday, which has made progress up to $ 12,000. It is worth mentioning that the value of the leading crypto currency locked in DeFi has also reached its all-time high (37 thousand BTC).



