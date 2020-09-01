Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: September 1, 2020

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading in a bullish zone above the $ 11,800 support against the US Dollar. BTC is likely to gain a strong momentum towards $ 12,000 as long as it is above $ 11,800.

Yesterday, popular analyst Aayush Jindal stated that if Bitcoin stays above $ 11,550, it could start a rally that could exceed $ 11,800. The analyst was right in his prediction. According to CoinMarketCap data, the leading crypto currency BTC was trading at $ 11,907 at the time of writing.

According to Jindal, the fact that the pair remained above the support of $ 11,550 would carry it over to 11,800 and then to 12,000. Now for the analyst who succeeded in the initial prediction, 12 thousand levels are next.

Next Target is $ 13,880

According to veteran analyst Josh Rager, things look fine in Bitcoin. Rager sees BTC’s monthly closing above $ 11,500 as a positive move. The master analyst said the following on the subject:

“Monthly close and chart looks good because support has been held and the next target monthly is above $ 13,880. High time frames indicate an uptrend. “



