Bitcoin (BTC) Move From Mysterious Whale: They Are Headed To The Giant Of The Market!

Whales are known as macro investors who invest and stockpile hugely in the crypto market. In addition, the investments of whales can shape the market for good or bad. In fact, the related cryptocurrency in which the whales invest can gain or lose value after the whales’ movements. In addition, it is striking that whales generally look for an opportunity to buy from the bottom and turn to the crypto currency, which they think will rise. An anonymous whale bought $120 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) today.

$43,000 with Purchase

After this purchase, the price of Bitcoin increased to $ 43,263 during the day. Although the crypto market is on the rise, investors are surprised that the price of BTC has increased by about $ 1,000 in almost half an hour between 04:00 and 04:35 in the morning.

However, Bitcoin could not continue this price rise and reach the critical limit of $ 43,500. The first time BTC pushes these limits, it faces selling pressure and the rises continue at a minimum. In addition, BTC experienced a similar price movement on March 18 and reached $ 42,071. Although the rises stopped after that, BTC has been on the rise in general on March 18 and the past week covering it. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $42,478, with a close 3% increase in the last 24 hours.

Status of BTC

Analysts emphasize that Bitcoin, the giant of the crypto market and the first cryptocurrency, has been on the rise for more than a month. The rise of Bitcoin directly affects the crypto market and contributes to its consolidation process.

Famous analyst Willy Woo states that Bitcoin’s cycles are now changing. According to Willy Woo, Bitcoin, which has been in an upward trend for four years in the past years, then falling and then falling again from the bottom, now completes these cycles in a few months. Therefore, experts emphasize that instant tracking is now more important for Bitcoin.