Bitcoin (BTC) May Drop To This Level In The Following Hours!

Bitcoin (BTC) failed to sustain a bounce above $38,000 on Wednesday, although short-term buyers were able to stay active above the $35,000 support level. Momentum is starting to dwindle on the intraday charts, meaning the pullback could continue into the future. So how many dollars can Bitcoin (BTC) fall to in the coming hours?

How Much Will Bitcoin (BTC) Drop To?

Asian markets, which will open at night, may support the ongoing decline. Bitcoin is at $ 37,400 at the time of writing. Although the price, which lost 3% in the last 24 hours, broke the $ 39,000 levels, it could not be permanent here. The relative strength index (RSI) on the chart approached the overbought zone on Tuesday before the current pullback. Additionally, the daily moving average, currently at $38,220 on the four-hour chart, continues to limit short price gains.

Bitcoin has been in a medium-term downtrend since November and consolidated between $35,000 and $38,000 last week. Buyers will need to make a decisive move above $40,000 to reverse the downtrend.

Analyst Warns About Popular Bitcoin

Publishing his current assessment on his Twitter account, Poppe said that if the price loses $37,000, he will try to establish a support between $34,000 and $35,000. When we add the 3 meetings to be held in the coming weeks and the FED pressure, which will continue to increase at the end of the month, it seems that the crypto money investors are not expecting good days.

But Bitcoin has managed to turn its investors around many times in its history. The fact that the general expectation is downward has increased the number of investors opening short leveraged trades, and it would not be a big surprise if the price moves in the opposite direction. Still, investors should reduce their risk and prepare for Bitcoin’s potential losses.