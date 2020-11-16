Bitcoin (BTC) Is Just Near To Closing Its Three-Week High

Bitcoin (BTC), currently the world’s largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $ 296 billion, is just hours away from seeing an all-time high on its three-week chart.

Bitcoin, which was traded at $ 15,891 at the time of writing, was faced with a rejection again after rising to the $ 16,000 resistance zone and dropped to its level.

On the weekly chart, Bitcoin is preparing for its third-highest closing ever, beating its highest recorded last week. This was the sixth weekly green candle in a row.

The bulls struggle hard to get Bitcoin to the level of $ 16,123, but they face one rejection at a time. If the current resistance level changes to the support zone status, the expected rise of the leading coin will occur.

Bitcoin is about to cross nearly half of the way to make sure it’s the highest monthly closure ever. This is of great importance for institutional investors to adopt Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, with the resurgence of the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry, Bitcoin’s dominance fell below 65 percent. In the last 24 hours, many DeFi projects reported double-digit gains, and the most striking project was Sushiswap (SUSHI), one of the most popular crypto money of recent days. SUSHI was among the cryptocurrencies that made the investor smile by recording a 45% increase in value.



