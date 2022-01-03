Bitcoin (BTC) Is 13 Years Old!

13 years ago, on January 3, 2009, the creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, released the genesis block and opened his eyes for the first time with the 50 BTC prize, the leading cryptocurrency. It looks like Bitcoin is celebrating its 13th anniversary with a new hashrate record.

Happy Birthday Bitcoin

The Bitcoin hash rate, which is linked to the strength of the network due to the number of active miners, experienced a temporary drop after China banned mining. During this pullback, the ahsh rate dropped to 58.46 EH/s. Looking at the data obtained today, it is seen that the hash rate of Bitcoin reached 207.53 exahash (EH/s) and broke the record.

At the time of writing, the Bitcoin network hashrate stands at 190.64 EH/s, down 8.14% from its all-time high.

Bitcoin Investments Increase

As on-chain analyst Willy Woo explained, BTC holdings of private companies have increased significantly over the past year. E.g; MicroStrategy, headed by Michael Saylor, bought 1,914 Bitcoins worth $94 million in December alone.

Therefore, in a short period of 13 years, Bitcoin has made great progress in terms of price, adoption and institutional investments. Offering people a different perspective for protection from inflation, Bitcoin joined us exactly 13 years ago. Happy birthday Bitcoin!