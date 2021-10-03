Bitcoin (BTC) Hash Rate Recovers! BTC May Run To Record In October!

Bitcoin (BTC) global hashrate rises, record price target for October! It took three months for the hash rate to recover after the Chinese bans. During this time, Bitcoin (BTC) has not had a good day. Gone are the days when the price shot up to $27,000. Along with the hash rate, the Bitcoin (BTC) price is also recovering. So what does the relationship between hash and price tell us?

Bitcoin Hash Strength Rebounds

The Bitcoin hash rate rose to 177.5 EH/s on October 2. The hash rate, which fell to the 80s in June due to Chinese bans, is recovering again. Many miners moved their operations to Kazakhstan and North America after these bans. New operations were quickly launched, as many countries embraced miners fleeing China.

China, which supplies a significant portion of its energy production from harmful substances such as coal, took the decision to ban on the grounds of its emission reduction targets. However, the cryptocurrency community thinks that the decision was not made solely for this reason. Recent harsh cryptocurrency statements also weaken China’s emissions claims. China, which does not want an alternative economy in the country and aims to market the digital yuan to the world, has also restricted access to almost all stock markets. Of course, these bans cannot prevent Chinese investors. The popularity of decentralized cryptocurrency platforms like DYDX is growing rapidly and the Chinese continue to invest in cryptocurrencies .

Bitcoin (BTC) May Hit Records in October

Bitcoin hash rate is generally in direct proportion to the price. The intense interest of miners in Bitcoin production increases during periods when the price is on the rise. Accordingly, it is thought that October will be greener than September.

Considering the last 8 years of data, Bitcoin experienced a decline in October for only 2 years. In addition, according to the S2F chart shared by PlanB , the price should reach $ 63,000. When Bitcoin ‘s ATH point of $ 64,800 was seen, the hash power also made ATH with 198.5 EH / s. Now this level has been approached again and the price/hash match on April 14 is expected to be real again.

Kazakhstan said in a statement today that it will not ban miners despite their high energy expenditure. Talking about some periodic restrictions, the energy minister believes in the future of the crypto money ecosystem in the long run . So now the Chinese FUD is lagging behind and investors are breathing a sigh of relief.