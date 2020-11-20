Bitcoin (BTC) Has Refreshed Again!

Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded to an all-time high by market capitalization. The leading cryptocurrency broke a record for the first time in a long time, exceeding the $ 328 billion level reported on December 16, 2017 3 days ago.

According to data provided by Coinmetrics, the market value of Bitcoin reached $ 328.89 billion as reported on December 16, 2017. Today, the leading cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $ 347.37 billion. This indicates an increase of approximately $ 20 billion.

Making a statement on the subject, Bitcoin maximalist Anthony Pompliano stated that Bitcoin was the first to survive. Pompliano used the following statements:

“We are about to witness one of the biggest bull markets in financial history. Such an increased financial asset over a 12-month period is seldom found. It enlightened me on how historic this Bitcoin bull run will be. ”

Will Reach $ 1 Trillion

Bloomberg Intelligence’s senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone made an important forecast about Bitcoin’s market value the other day. According to a chart by McGlone, the leading cryptocurrency will reach a market cap of $ 1 trillion between 2021 and 2022.



