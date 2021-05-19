Bitcoin (BTC) Falls Below $ 40,000

Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped below $ 40,000 for the first time since Feb. 9. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap is currently changing hands at Coinbase Pro at around $ 39,600. According to data from CoinGecko, this is the lowest point in 14 weeks in the coin. Meanwhile, Ethereum also fell below $ 3,000 and was trading at $ 2,949 at the time of writing.

This decline in the cryptocurrency market has been going on since last week. In the top 10, Binance Coin (BNB) declined 20%, XRP 7%, Cardano (ADA) 18% and Dogecoin (DOGE) 17%.

Data from Bybt shows that more than $ 1 billion of long positions in all crypto futures have been liquidated in the last 12 hours, with half of them being long positions in Bitcoin.