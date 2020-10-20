Bitcoin (BTC) Exceeds $ 12,000 Level Again!

Bitcoin (BTC) has finally surpassed the $ 12,000 mark with the 2-day bullish movement. BTC has continued its rise over the past 24 hours, surpassing $ 12,000, which everyone calls the psychological level. The leading cryptocurrency was trading at $ 12,000 at the time of writing, according to data.

As we have informed, the crypto money market has been experiencing active moments for 2 days. Bitcoin, which has made a serious recovery after the decline in the recent OKEx scandal, continues its rapid progress. Many analysts state that if Bitcoin exceeds $ 12,000 and remains strong in that region, it will exceed 13,000 and try new records.

Bitcoin broke the critical psychological level of $ 12,000 for the first time since September 1. The bulls have been in control of the daily chart since the first break above $ 11,000. The rise is mostly triggered by large amounts of BTC purchases. We can say that especially corporate acquisitions contributed to this rise.

According to FXStreet analysts, the leading cryptocurrency must remain above $ 12,000 in the next few hours for this rise to be fully confirmed. Various indicators and on-chain measurements show that there is almost no resistance up to $ 13,500.

What’s the case with Altcoins?

While the rise in Bitcoin continues, the situation in altcoins, especially DeFi tokens, is not very pleasant for now. Ethereum (ETH) has lost 2.3% in the last 24 hours. However, decreases continue in many altcoins such as XRP, Bitcoin Cash, Binance Coin, Chainlink, Cardano.



