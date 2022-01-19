Bitcoin (BTC) Dropped To Critical Price Levels!

Bitcoin, which turned its direction up with the upward price movements in the early hours of the day, started to record downward movements again by encountering resistance after recording the price levels of $ 42,700. After this depreciation, Bitcoin fell to the price levels of $ 41,700. Continuing the downward trend, the leading altcoin Ethereum lost the $3,200 support level and started trading at the price levels of $3,110.

Can Bitcoin Maintain Critical Support Levels?

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin, which has lost its value at high rates with the recent downward trend, turned upwards in the early hours of the day, but was once again rejected from the resistance levels and gained a downward momentum. Immediately after recording the price levels of $ 42,700, Bitcoin faced a selling reaction and fell to the price levels of $ 41,700 with the bearish movements it recorded. Significantly approaching critical price levels, Bitcoin once again lost the $42,000 support level and continued its downtrend.

Ethereum Drops To $3,100 Price Levels

ETH, the second largest cryptocurrency in the crypto-asset ecosystem in terms of market capitalization, was also rejected from the $3,200 price levels, although it recorded increases in value earlier in the day. With the bearish movements recorded, Ethereum started trading at the price levels of $ 3,100 and significantly approached the critical price levels.

Latest Situation in the Market

With the leading cryptocurrency starting to record losses and continuing its downward trend, the cryptocurrency market turned its direction down again. Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP) and Polkadot (DOT) gained some downward momentum, while Terra (LUNA) gained 2% in the last 24-hour time frame.