Bitcoin (BTC) Disclosures From US Investor: An Insurance For Financial Disaster!

Bill Miller: Bitcoin Is An Insurance Position For Financial Disaster

US investor Bill Miller once again shared his thoughts on Bitcoin in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday. Expressing that many corporate companies can add BTC to their portfolio this year, Bill Miller said that the leading cryptocurrency has undertaken the task of insurance against financial disaster. Miller responded by comparing the leading cryptocurrency to an insurance policy if Bitcoin is a tangible value. Expressing that insurance policies have no tangible value, the US investor stated that people make these payments every year.

Digital Gold Simulation from the US Investor

Miller also clarified what he said in January about Bitcoin being half of all its capital, noting that many media reports misinterpreted what he said. Miller revealed that he bought BTC with only a fraction of his net worth and later reached half of his total wealth as the price of the leading cryptocurrency rose. However, the US investor added that as the price has fallen since its highest level in November, it now accounts for less than half of BTC’s total net worth.

Expressing that he sees the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin as digital gold many times, US investor Bill Miller said that with a wider adoption rate in the future, BTC has a serious upside potential.

