Bitcoin (BTC) Comment from Bill Gates: Should You Invest?

While many celebrities and technology giants are investing and partnering in Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, Bill Gates leaves them all by stating that he does not take kindly to these issues. Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, says not to invest in Bitcoin and tells you to be careful, especially if you do not have as much money as Elon Musk.

Beware If You Are Not As Rich As Elon

In addition, Bill Gates says that even a tweet from money holders as big as Tesla CEO Elon Musk can affect volatility, and therefore he is more cautious about Bitcoin. Gates also reports that Musk has tons of money and that Bitcoin’s up or down trends are causing him concern. In addition, Gates adds that people who do not have enough investment money can incur losses by following these trends. In other words, Gates says don’t get into Bitcoin if you don’t have as much money as Musk. According to Forbes reports, Musk, who is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $233 billion, is known for being a fan of Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Additionally, Gates says cryptocurrencies need regulation. Gates underlines that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in particular carry risks as they are decentralized and volatile, and argues that investors should trade with amounts they can sacrifice accordingly.

Crypto Regulations On The Way

Gates states that their own foundations also make transactions for digital currencies, but by removing the anonymity, it can be seen who made the transactions. Contrary to what he said, Bill Gates also conveys that cryptocurrencies are an important and better way to donate and transfer large sums of money, especially to countries in need.

But as it is known, President of America Biden lit the green signal for regulations and signed the executive order. With this executive order, it is planned to protect investors, financial stability, prevent illegal activities, take the lead in the US crypto market and follow the developing technology. Analysts and experts state that altcoins carry a high risk of fraud, and investors are often warned. However, with these and similar regulations, these activities can also come to an end and investors can breathe more easily.