Bitcoin (BTC) Billionaire Winklevoss Brothers Ambitious

Bitcoin (BTC) billionaire first twins of the cryptocurrency industry think the BTC price has a long way to go. The brothers Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, the founders of the Gemini crypto currency exchange, told CNBC that Bitcoin has now become digital gold and could rise to $ 9 trillion.

Winklevoss brothers unhappy with Bitcoin’s current price

The Bitcoin price set a new price record today, just as the Winklevoss brothers highlighted. Could BTC, which hit an all-time high on major exchanges like Binance, Huobi, and so on, really hit the $ 500,000 unit price?

Looking at the estimates of the brothers, the statement that even the price of $ 18,000 is an opportunity to buy comes to the fore. Tyler Winklevoss commented on the $ 18,000 price in a statement on the subject, saying that it is either the HODL sign or the opportunity to buy for long-term investment. According to Wiknlevoss, the price has the potential to increase “25 times” from here.

Cameron Winklevoss supported his brother’s statement as follows:

“Many people are starting to realize that Bitcoin is one of the best defense methods and even from this point has the opportunity to bring incredible rises of 25 to 40 times. I don’t think there is an entity in the universe that both has such a potential and provides protection against inflation. ”

Winklevoss: Bitcoin is more than digital gold!

Tyler Winklevoss especially thinks that the inflation protection model gives Bitcoin “digital gold” status. However, according to the famous name, while no one can buy a cup of coffee with gold, this is entirely possible with BTC. According to Winklevoss, if Bitcoin could be used as a currency, its value could even surpass the $ 500,000 unit price. However, the twins think this is not possible for now.

Bitcoin indeed saw a record rise in this crisis environment after hitting the bottom in March 2020. The BTC / USD parity, which rose from $ 3,800 to $ 19,999, demonstrated both resistance to inflation and an increase for new investors.

Although the Winklevoss brothers’ estimation of $ 500,000 BTC seems very volatile for now, it should not be forgotten that the leading cryptocurrency was traded even below $ 1,000 4 years ago. This shows that nothing is impossible for BTC.



