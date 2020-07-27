Bitcoin (BTC) Awaits US’s New Incentive Package for Leap

Bitcoin (BTC) exceeded $ 10,250 a few hours ago, indicating that the cryptocurrency gained bullish momentum. At the same time, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow reported that the government will provide $ 1,200 to American citizens. This aid will be the second aid to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bitcoin Exceeds $ 10,250

A few hours ago, Bitcoin was able to exceed $ 10,200 after growing more than 5.50% in the past 24 hours. At the same time, the market value of the digital currency is approaching $ 190 billion.

On July 27, Larry Kudlow announced that the US government will provide a new $ 1,200 aid due to the Coronavirus crisis. While many countries are currently severely affected by pandemics, many countries cannot cope with the economic consequences of the virus.

Aids to Bitcoin

After the current crisis, many US people lost their jobs. Many are currently looking for new jobs. The United States continues to produce new businesses despite the current economic downturn.

It is worth noting that most of the previous help flows into Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, reported that after receiving the $ 1,200 check of users, the number of deposits equal to this amount jumped from 0.1% to almost 0.4%.

Bitcoin is now at a very important price level. If the $ 10,300 level can be exceeded, maybe $ 11,000. Last year, the current price worked as the level of resistance in different situations. At the same time, MACD is producing signals that can be absolutely positive for the digital currency and its future.



