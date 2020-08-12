Bitcoin (BTC) and Gold Correlation Weakening?

Bitcoin’s recent price rally has moved sideways, possibly due to gold’s fall from record levels. The cryptocurrency has been trading in the overall range of $ 11,600-11,900 for the past four days.

Meanwhile, gold is trading around $ 1,988 as of the writing, down 4.2% from its record $ 2,075 on Friday.

Both entities have recently developed a relatively strong positive correlation. Gold rose from $ 1,800 to $ 2,075 in three weeks through August 7. In the same period, Bitcoin rose from $ 9,100 to $ 12,118.

As a result, the one-month correlation between the two assets reached a record high of 68.9%, as reported by the Skew data source. The growing correlation makes the cryptocurrency vulnerable to gold sales, while confirming the “store of value” narrative surrounding Bitcoin.

The US 10-year bond yield hovers around 0.6% at the time of writing, representing a 10 basis point increase from the recent low of 0.5%. Gold that does not yield a return could suffer deeper retracements and potentially push Bitcoin lower if bond yields continue to rise.

Joel Kruger, a currency strategist at LMAX Digital, believes that a potential sell-off in stock markets is a greater risk for Bitcoin’s upward trajectory than a gold pullback.

“A turnaround in stocks could threaten Bitcoin, given the risk of expanded stocks reversal, and the potential to see what we saw in March,” Kruger said. Global stocks could come under pressure if the U.S. Congress stalemates over the additional coronavirus alert.



