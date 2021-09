Bitcoin (BTC) has faced a sharp correction. The crypto asset fell to $ 42,800, according to Binance data, and then rose again to $ 46,000.

According to Coinecko data, BTC is down 8.8% in the last 1 hour. Along with Bitcoin, there were serious decreases in many altcoins. Solana (SOL) is down 17% in the last hour to $150.

It is not yet known why Bitcoin and the market in general fell.