Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoin Rise Can Continue!

Cryptocurrency markets have turned green again, but the losses are not recouped. Will this recovery continue? Even the fact that the FED raised the ceiling in interest rate increases throughout the year could not prevent Bitcoin from exceeding $ 43,000. Altcoins started to make double-digit rises again. So will this continue?

Why Are Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins Rising?

The biggest trigger of the rise is the Bitcoin purchase plan announced by Terra. Do Kwon, co-founder of blockchain protocol Terra, revealed in a Twitter Spaces chat that Terra plans to support the new TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin with BTC in addition to the LUNA token.

He told Wertheimer about Terra’s BTC:

“I didn’t keep track of the exact numbers because we usually trade OTC, but a $3 billion purchase is planned”.

It is a disadvantage that the purchases are made directly from the OTC desks, not from the stock exchanges, likewise, it is known that the Russian wealthy make purchases through OTC desks. However, it may not be very profitable to make a purchase of 3 billion dollars through the stock markets. The fact that its price will constantly increase will cause additional costs to Terra.

The Rise Can Continue

Wertheimer said that purchases have already been made from OTC desks, but they have not yet completed the $3 billion transaction. So most of these purchases are not over yet, and this indicates that the rise in Bitcoin price may continue.

A $3 billion purchase would equate to approximately 69,850 BTC at current prices. This would put Terra ahead of all institutional investors except MicroStrategy with 125,051 BTC of savings. “I said more than I should have,” Kwon said over the weekend after the speech.

So what do crypto experts think? Michaël van de Poppe said:

“If Bitcoin can sustain these levels, it seems to me that we may experience some period of relaxation rally in the markets”.

Bitcoin is priced above $42,500 at the time of writing and Ethereum continues to hold above $3,000.