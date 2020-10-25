Bitcoin broke new ground yesterday after January 2018

Bitcoin price closed yesterday above $ 13K for the first time since January 2018.

Bitcoin closed daily over $ 13,000 for the first time in nearly two years.

According to data compiled by CoinDesk analyst Zack Voell, it was January 15, 2018, when the leading coin last closed the day above this level. This date is six weeks after Bitcoin went to $ 20,000 for the first time and went above $ 13,000.

The crypto money traded over $ 13,000 for a short time in late June and early February 2019, but could not close for a day above this level.

Bitcoin’s price has risen with a series of positive news recently. Major companies such as MicroStrategy and Square bought Bitcoin as a reserve asset, while payment giant PayPal announced its cryptocurrency trading service this week.

JPMorgan optimistic for Bitcoin

Yesterday, US banking giant JPMorgan suggested that Bitcoin could continue to rise in 2020. The bank stated that Bitcoin struggles much better with gold as an alternative currency than others, and if it is seen as an alternative asset in the long run, even a small audience that will switch from gold to Bitcoin will increase the price 2-3 times.

Bitcoin finds buyers at $ 12,999 as of TSI 15.40.



