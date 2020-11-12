Bitcoin broke a record of $ 16K twice in 24 hours

The leading crypto currency Bitcoin (BTC) has reached the record level of the last 2 years in the last 24 hours to $ 16,000, but with the resistance it faced here, it fell to $ 15,750. BTC has now overturned the $ 16,000 threshold once again.

Bitcoin continues its bullish rally. The BTC price has now climbed to $ 16,120. Bitcoin has increased by more than 14% in the last 7 days and almost 5% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin market cap reached $ 300 billion.

Bitcoin broke a record for the past 2 years, beating $ 16,000, which it has not seen since January 2018, late yesterday. Later, the leader coin, which faced a strong resistance and could not make its presence here long-term, returned to the waters of $ 15,700 with a small correction.

But Bitcoin, which responded to this decline with a strong upward trend, managed to get back $ 16,000. BTC price is facing a very strong resistance at $ 16k. Whether the resistance could be completely broken this time was a matter of curiosity.

What did Twitter say?

The crypto money analysis and data platform ICO Analytics announced the news, saying “The 2-year record was broken”.

#Bitcoin hits $16K, the highest level since January 2018. BTC price is 14% up during last 7 days period. pic.twitter.com/L9GyISX6Zx — ICO Analytics (@ICO_Analytics) November 12, 2020

CoinGecko emphasized “financial freedom”.

Dutch analyst and trader Crypto Michael said “it is amazing”.

PlanB, the creator of the S2F model for BTC, shared a $ 16K screenshot.

Crypto Rand called for attention to the level of $ 16,100 – $ 16,300.

#Bitcoin | Be careful with the $16,100 – $16,300 range. — Crypto Rand (@crypto_rand) November 12, 2020

Cryptocurrency commentator CryptoBull emphasized that an all-time record will be broken with an increase of 20%.

Another 20% and we break ATH 🚀 — Crypto₿ull (@CryptoBull) November 12, 2020



