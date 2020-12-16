Bitcoin Breaks Record Binance Crashes

While Bitcoin (BTC) broke the all-time price record, the cryptocurrency exchange Binance collapsed. Unable to handle the incoming transaction load, Binance had a “scaling problem” for a short time. Exchange CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that the problem was resolved and transactions returned to normal.

Bitcoin price hit as high as $ 20,300 on December 16, breaking an all-time high. Meanwhile, there was much more activity in crypto money exchanges than usual. Binance, the world’s largest exchange in terms of trade volume, collapsed as a result of this burden.

The problem “should be solved”

What problems Binance users have experienced due to the malfunction is unknown. Exchange managers have not yet made a statement about the scale of the problem. Binance users started to share the information that the stock market had collapsed around 4:40 pm.

Changpeng Zhao made a statement after 20-30 minutes. Saying that there is a “scaling problem” due to the fluctuation in the bitcoin price, Binance CEO said, “The problem must be solved.” said. Zhao also said that they did not expect such an intense demand, that they “underestimated” the situation.

Huge increase in trade volume

The trade volume of Bitcoin, which broke the price record, is also growing. According to CoinGecko data, the BTC trade volume increased from $ 24 billion to $ 30 billion in 24 hours. Meanwhile, $ 1.5 billion for BTC / USDT parity on Binance; For the BTC / USD parity, a volume of approximately $ 300 million has been formed.



