Bitcoin Billionaire Winklevoss Filming GameStop Incident

Brothers Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) and Winklevoss are preparing to make a movie based on Ben Mezrich’s novel. The movie will also feature GameStop (GME), which has recently made a big splash.

Founded by the twins of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) and Winklevoss, one of the world’s largest film companies, Winlevoss Pictures will film the story of a group of retail investors fighting against hedge funds in a joint effort. According to CoinDesk’s report, MGM purchased the rights to the book “The Antisocial Network” by Ben Mezrich, the author of the book that adapted the movie Social Network (2010).

Big hedge funds against Reddit communities

The film is expected to be adapted from Mezrich’s book, which deals with the 7-day story of a group of investors trying to seize Wall Street’s financial power. Winlevoss Pictures, the production company of Bitcoin billionaires and founders of the Gemini exchange, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, will produce the film. According to the published news, MGM signed with Aaron Ryder, the producer of the movie Arrival, as another producer of the film. Mezrich previously produced the Social Networking movie with MGM producer Michael DeLuca, which tells the story of Facebook.

While it remains uncertain how much of the story of the film will be in line with the events happening today, the script’s Reddit community WallStreetBets and other groups; GameStop (GME) will revolve around their efforts to lower their large hedge funds with their “pump” on stocks such as Nokia (NOK) and AMC Entertainment (aMC).