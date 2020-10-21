Bitcoin Billionaire Announces Financial Freedom Strategy

Bitcoin billionaire and founder of venture capital fund Social Capital Chamath Palihapitiya shared his strategy to achieve financial freedom.

In a new interview with Shane Parrish, Palihapitiya said:

“To me, if we can give people a more reasonable roadmap, they can learn and have a community of like-minded people who can take their time and work and help each other five or more. Fifteen to twenty years may pass to consolidate the capital. No matter how small, but to begin with, you’ll be surprised how many people can achieve financial freedom on their own. And I think this is a way out of the depressing situation we’re in. ”

As an example, Palihapitiya highlights her experience within the Tesla community. Palihapitiya said that in 2015 he found an investor community gathering crowd-sourced information about the company, which prompted him to bet with Elon Musk.

Palihapitiya says that the economy is entering a new era where everything can be disintegrated and the average people can take ownership of an asset.

“We are starting to finance everything. We are starting to create financial increments attached to anything you can imagine.

You used to buy only sneakers. Now, you buy and sell sneakers, and the market that leads it today announced that they have just raised $ 200 million, with a valuation of almost $ two billion. ”

As for his stance on Bitcoin, Palihapitiya says he’s on the rise in the number one cryptocurrency.

“I think we are eliminating financial orthodoxy and there will be moments of ripple in this process. It’s just a smart risk management issue. ”



