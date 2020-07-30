Bitcoin Authority Granted to All Power Plants in Iran

The power plants in Iran, the vice president of the company (Tavanir) responsible for energy production and distribution, said that power plants are allowed for Bitcoin (BTC) mining.

Tavanir Vice President Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi stated that organizations that want to run Bitcoin mining can do cryptocurrency mining after obtaining the necessary licenses from the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade.

Miners are setting up operations in Iran to take advantage of the country’s subsidized electricity rates. According to the data provided, people who carry out mining activities in Iran pay 0.01 to 0.05 dollars less for a kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity.

Rajabi Mashhadi said 14 cryptocurrency mining farms, each with a capacity of 300 megawatts, are allowed. In addition, the Turkey-based giant Bitcoin mining Bitcoin mining company, including over 1,000 in Iminer license for the company was removed.

In addition, Rajabi Mashhadi stated that rewards will be given to those who report illegal cryptocurrency mining.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in December last year cooperation with Turkey and Malaysia Muslims urged the creation of crypto-currency project. Recently, Iran has stepped up its cryptocurrency mining strategy, especially due to US sanctions.



