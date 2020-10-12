Bitcoin ATM Statement From Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla allegedly set up Bitcoin ATMs in the Fremont Factory and Gigafactory Nevada. But CEO Elon Musk denied these allegations.

One of the Bitcoin ATMs was first spotted by Twitter user Will Reeves. The tweet was accompanied by Google maps revealing the location of the ATM on the north side of the huge factory complex. LibertyX, the company responsible for Bitcoin ATMs, reached Finbold and officially confirmed Reeves’ view:

“Tesla locations have been online since August. Only employees can access the ATM at the moment. ”

The Bitcoin ATM company also stated that Gigafactory is not setting up a new ATM in Nevada. This added Bitcoin sales capabilities via software to the three ATMs already installed at the facility. When a quick search is made on LibertyX’s website, it turns out that Tesla has a Bitcoin ATM for employees at the Fremont Factory to use.

Enthusiastic Tesla supporters know Elon Musk’s intriguing relationship with cryptocurrencies and especially Dogecoin and Bitcoin. Last June, crypto scammers used Elon Musk and SpaceX to steal up to $ 150,000 from YouTube viewers.

Elon Musk Denies the Allegations

Elon Musk published the message “I think these allegations are not true” on Twitter. But the tweet was later deleted. Tesla’s founder and CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that he does not believe the claim in this tweet is “true.” The post Musk replied to was probably deleted in response to his tweet.

Elon Musk continues to be a supporter of cryptocurrencies and an influential figure in the cryptocurrency industry, although his name is often used in fraud. Musk, who applauds Bitcoin especially for having a “bright” structure, is known for giving positive messages about Dogecoin. If the ATM claims are true, we can understand that Musk’s stance on cryptocurrencies is still valid.

It is even said that the Tesla CEO will not limit Bitcoin ATMs to just two Gigafactories. LibertyX states that it has more Bitcoin ATMs ready to install.



