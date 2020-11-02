Bitcoin approval to the giant bank in Switzerland

Another important development took place in Switzerland, when it was said that Bitcoin custody services were provided to American banks and that MicroStrategy, Square and PayPal took big steps in BTC.

Swiss-based Gazprombank, which is a subsidiary of Russia’s third largest bank, has been given permission to buy, sell and custody Bitcoin by Swiss financial regulators.

Zurich-based Gazprombank, one of the most important cities of Switzerland, was given the right to provide crypto money services by the Swiss Financial Market Supreme Authority FINMA. It is known that the bank is a subsidiary of the company, which is the third largest bank in Central and Eastern Europe with Russia and is also called Gazprombank.

Gazprombank, a fully licensed Swiss financial institution, offers traditional banking products and services to its corporate customers.

With the new certificate, the bank will now give its customers the opportunity to trade between crypto and fiat money and to store crypto money. However, while the bank announced that it will offer these services to a limited customer group, it also stated that the number of cryptocurrency types will increase over time:

“The new services to be provided will include cryptocurrency buying and selling as well as custody. Gazprombank also aims to gradually add additional crypto coins to the system. “

The bank emphasized that the crypto money storage service will be carried out by another Swiss regulated bank and that the risk is reduced in this sense, and that in the future digital assets will be seriously important for the global economy, so these services are provided quickly for current and future prospective customers.



