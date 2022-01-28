Bitcoin Approaches Critical Price Levels!

With the FED’s statements on monetary tightening policies, Bitcoin, which declined to $ 35,500 price levels, rose to $ 37,400 after the upward price movements recorded at the early levels of the day. Most altcoins in the market have recorded low bullish movements in the last 24-hour timeframe. With the latest price movements recorded in Ethereum, it started to be traded at the price levels of $ 2,450.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Despite the upward attack attempts during the week, Bitcoin, which faced a resistance at the price levels of $ 38,900, declined to the price levels of $ 35,500 with the statements from the FED. After recording sideways price movements for a while here, Bitcoin started to record upward price movements again in the early hours of the day and rose to the price levels of $ 37,400. The leading cryptocurrency, which started trading at the price levels of $ 37,400, managed to rise above the 7-day moving average (MA (7): 36.795), but continued to trade below the 100-day moving average.

Evaluating the current situation of the market, many crypto money analysts stated that if Bitcoin’s upward price movements continue, the price band of $ 40,000 to $ 43,000 may play a critical role in the uncertainty of the direction in the market. Bloomberg Intelligence commodity strategist Mike McGlone also stated that Bitcoin may soon bottom out at the $30,000 price levels, but the technical outlook mainly gives bullish signals.

Ethereum (ETH)

With the downward trend in the market, Ethereum, which fell to the price levels of $ 2,316 during the week, turned its direction up again in the early hours of the day. Ethereum rallied to the $2,460 price levels after recorded upward price movements and came significantly closer to the $2,500 resistance. ETH, the second largest cryptocurrency in the crypto ecosystem in terms of market capitalization, continued to trade below the 100-day moving average despite its low rate of increase.

Latest Situation in the Market

In the cryptocurrency market, where most altcoins recorded low price movements, LUNA and SAND became one of the prominent crypto assets of the day with their price movements recorded in the last 24-hour time frame. LUNA, which is in the 9th place in the market value ranking, decreased to the price levels of $ 54 with an average of 5% depreciation, while SAND, which has displayed a high price performance recently, rose to the price levels of $ 3.5 with an increase of approximately 20%. .

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should know that cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their high volatility and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.