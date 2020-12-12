Bitcoin and XRP Analysis from Crypto Michael

Crypto currency commentator and trader Crypto Michael highlighted the points to be considered with his newly published Bitcoin and XRP analysis video. The analyst commented on the supports that should be held for both BTC and XRP and the resistances that should be broken. Crypto Michael highlighted the levels that investors should watch out for as the Bitcoin price stagnates and the XRP price struggles to stay above $ 0.50.

Dutch analyst and trader Michael van de Poppe, known as Crypto Michael on social media, analyzed Bitcoin and XRP in his new video published on Youtube. The famous analyst pointed to critical levels for both BTC and XRP. Bitcoin price has lost 1.5% in the last 7 days and is currently watching a stagnant at around $ 18,400. XRP, released by Ripple, fell by about 8% in 7 days and is currently trading at around $ 0.51. So, what comments does Crypto Michael, the beloved name of the cryptocurrency community, make about Bitcoin and XRP with his technical price analysis?

Bitcoin Analysis from Crypto Michael: Can BTC fall to $ 16K?

Bitcoin is currently going through a quiet period and the critical resistance point that needs to be broken is $ 18,800.

With the successful recovery of this level, the level of 19 thousand 400 dollars can be discussed again.

The important support zone that should be held is located at $ 17,600.

If the $ 18,800 resistance is not broken and the support point is lost, the price could drop to $ 16,000.

A downtrend is observed on the hourly charts.

It is critical to get back the level of 18 thousand 700 dollars lost in a short time.

It is important not to lose the $ 18,500 – $ 18,700 zone in order to break the trend line that indicates the downward direction.

XRP Analysis from Crypto Michael: XRP investors wait for airdorp to end

Looking at XRP charts in the short term, the critical $ 0.46 level is still maintained.

With the loss of this support, the XRP price may drop to $ 0.30.

When the charts are examined, even if the price sees $ 0.54 again in the short term, it may fall back to the $ 0.50 band.

In the long run, XRP is experiencing a typical correction period shown after the jump.

XRP investors should wait for the airdrop event to end before making a decision right now.



