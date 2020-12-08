Bitcoin and Gold: Will the Balances Change By 2025?

The comparison between bitcoin and gold has been around for a long time. The Bitcoin and gold debate was brought back to the agenda when Microstrategy announced that it will allocate $ 400 million to buy Bitcoin in the future. Experts tried to forecast BTC’s potential growth by 2025 by comparing it with the market value of gold. What was the result?

Bitcoin mostly hovered above $ 19,000 this week, and saw its all-time weekly close last Sunday. With the increasing sympathy of corporate firms for Bitcoin and seeing BTC as digital gold, the adoption rate of crypto money has also entered a rapid rise. During the year, Microstrategy acquired a total of 40,824 BTC, making it an important symbol of how much corporate interest has increased.

Microstrategy’s move raised many questions

This has prompted some experts to comment on the future of Bitcoin. Analyst Joseph Young was one of them. Young, referring to Microstrategy’s latest Bitcoin announcement, said:

“Microstrategy has allocated $ 400 million to buy more Bitcoin in the future. I have mixed opinions on this subject.

Microstrategy has incredible confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term price cycle.

By 2025, Bitcoin has enormous growth potential.

Will there be any regulatory pressure after this move? “

Then came under the topic

Joseph Young added gold to his mixed ideas this time. Referring to his comment on Microstrategy, Young said he started thinking about what position Bitcoin will be in 2025, and this thought was “frighteningly positive”, and moved to the gold issue.

“I’m thinking about where Bitcoin will be in 2025, and that thinking is frighteningly positive.

What percentage of the market value of gold should bitcoin consume? I think 10% of the market value of gold will mean Bitcoin will reach a price of $ 42,000. It’s not a crazy thought at all, if you ask me. ”

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is among those who responded to this comment. CZ compared the market value comparison between gold and Bitcoin to comparing taxi and Uber. Bitcoin became Uber for CZ, while gold became a taxi and said:

“Comparing the market value of taxis with that of Uber. Uber has the potential to do many things that a taxi cannot do. ”

Gold had recently been hit

Ed van der Walt, one of the Bloomberg analysts, shared a graph showing the blow taken by gold on December 7. Su Zhu, CEO of Three Arrows Capital, also commented against this decline. Zhu said that in the Bitcoin bull market, he believes central banks can panic sell their gold to buy BTC. “This may come as a surprise for Peter Schiff, but not at all for me. While Bitcoin continues to maintain all ATH levels, it’s no wonder gold cannot protect. ” said.

We do not know what Peter Schiff says to these discussions, but we can clearly see that Bitcoin, known as digital gold, has at least changed the balance of the cryptocurrency community.



