Bitcoin and Ethereum Investors’ Dream Prediction

Bill Barhydt, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Abra, shared his astonishing predictions about Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to the CEO, Bitcoin will see $ 200 thousand in the long run. June-July 2022 will be the era of Ethereum. According to Barhydt, Ethereum will rise above the $ 40 thousand level.

Bill Barhydt, the co-founder and CEO of the crypto money exchange Abra, which has been in service since 2014, made evaluations on the agenda. Barhydt, who made remarkable sentences in an interview with CNBC, shared his very absurd predictions for Bitcoin and Ethereum. We hope these predictions come true, but it seems quite difficult under current conditions.

According to Bill Barhydt’s statement, both Bitcoin and Ethereum will take flight in the coming period. According to the CEO’s thinking, Bitcoin will reach $ 200 thousand in the long run. Barhydt states that Ethereum will reach $ 40,000 in June or July 2022. We will see whether this ambitious prediction will come true in the future.

How about Bitcoin and Ethereum?

In the statements made by Abra CEO Bill Barhydt, the following statements were included: The network effect that strengthens Bitcoin continues on its way thanks to its unchangeable and unstoppable structure that does not have to trust someone. China’s mining bans and some negative developments stopped the price increase for a while, but I am optimistic in the long term. I believe that Bitcoin will go to $250,000 in the long run. Ethereum, on the other hand, benefits from different network effects. Decentralized finance, NFTs, the use of stablecoins… However, I am more positive about Ethereum in the short term. If gas and transaction fees decrease, the usage areas will increase even more. In June or July, Ethereum can be priced between $30,000 and $40,000.

Although Bill Barhydt’s statement is quite optimistic, the situation in the markets is not very encouraging. Because Bitcoin has been accumulating in the $ 39,000 band for a while. We cannot say that the situation in Ethereum is much different. Ethereum, which has been hovering above $ 4,000 in the past months, is now lingering in the $ 2,600 band. Will the markets recover? Why has the cryptocurrency world been enjoying a sideways trend for a long time?

Here are the price charts of Bitcoin and Ethereum:

*The top chart is for Bitcoin, the bottom chart for Ethereum. Charts are for a 1-month period.

The main reason for the stagnation in the crypto money markets is the US Federal Reserve. That is the Fed. The interest rate decision announcement to be made by FED Chairman Jerome Powell in the coming days will actually set the direction for the markets. Let’s say that the announcement in question will be made on Wednesday, March 16.

