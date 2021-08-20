Bitcoin and Ethereum Continue Their Recovery After Market Crash in May

The two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have posted impressive recovery levels. The two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have registered a positive week with a great recovery after the collapse that the market had in May of this year.

According to information confirmed to Somag News, the Coin Gecko platform points out that BTC suffered 6% in the last 24 hours, falling to 47 thousand.

Regarding current prices, the dominance of the capitalization of Bitcoin is among the other tokens, which corresponds to 42%.

Its recovery marks something impressive for the industry since Bitcoin fell below 30 thousand in May.

On several occasions it has been reported that Ethereum is gaining ground against Bitcoin in transactions, information that was given in July of this year, being a software platform that runs on a blockchain.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices

According to the stock exchanges, the price of Ethereum crossed the 3,200 marks; the token managed to trade at 3,213, which is equivalent to 7.4% more on the day.

Ethereum has benefited from its own share of positive developments over the past week. The value staked exceeded 6.73 million ETH, which corresponds to 21.2 billion at that time.

The functions of cryptocurrencies have taken on a value in recent months after several tycoons considered the richest in the world, turned their eyes to this investment.

What is the difference between bitcoin and Ethereum?

While bitcoin ranks among the favorites and is considered an international digital currency, Ether is only accepted for digital application transactions.

Bitcoin, Doge, and Ethereum fell sharply after China’s campaign against virtual currencies rose.