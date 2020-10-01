Bitcoin and Ethereum Analysis: Is Everything OK?

October 1 – Nick Chong’s Bitcoin and Ethereum analysis makes faces laugh. The analyst gave the comments of two important names for the leading coin and revealed the bullish signals. Pointing to the bullish signal for ETH, the analyst also touched on the ETH 2.0 project.

Bitcoin (BTC) Reviews

Bitcoin, which has risen 5.7% in the last 7 days and 0.6% in the last 24 hours, is currently trading at $ 10,813.

Although Bitcoin is stuck by not overcoming the $ 11,000 resistance, there are on-chain trends that trigger an uptrend for bulls.

The analyst, Willy Woo, pointed to the increase in the number of people starting to invest in Bitcoin, even though the prices have not yet been reflected in the price, and this is interpreted as an on-chain trend; He argued that it would eventually reflect on the bitcoin price as an upward trend.

People are trading more by taking advantage of the withdrawal of the BTC price, which causes the Bitcoins to change hands. Woo argued that this move is coming to an end and the situation will trigger the rise of Bitcoin.

Dan Tapiero, co-founder of Gold Bullion International and 10T Holding, also talked about some of the underlying trends that have paved the way for the rise of Bitcoin.

Tapiero said that the bitcoin price could gain momentum due to the liquidity flow to be realized with the US support packages.

Ethereum (ETH) Reviews

Ethereum, which has risen 13% in the last 7 days and 1.9% in the last 24 hours, is being bought and sold at $ 362.

Many analysts recently said that the decline for Ethereum is on the way, due to strong resistance at $ 365-375.

But an analyst with close to 20,000 followers on Twitter claimed otherwise for Ethereum.

The analyst shared a chart yesterday, suggesting that Ethereum could rise to $ 400 after a short decline.

The analyst pointed out the existence of ETH-supporting whales, according to heat maps of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges.

It was stated that this bull run that can be experienced is also a plus for the ETH 2.0 project, which has shown positive developments in the past days.

ETH 2.0, which aims to provide a large amount of solutions to the scalability problems experienced in ETH 1.0, can be used more with the rise of the Ethereum price.



