Bitcoin and ETH are stunned: this altcoin is in the greatest demand!

Led by the leading crypto-bitcoin (BTC), 2021 has been an amazing year for the cryptocurrency market. In addition, with the growing popularity of meme tokens, investors have flooded altcoin projects such as Doegceoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). The latest data shows that cryptocurrency traders hold Shiba Inu and Cardano the longest.

Investors Hold SHIB Longer Than Bitcoin and ETH

Along with these events, the year 2021 managed to be marked by meme coins that came out as a joke more than bitcoin (BTC) and the leading altcoin Ethereum (ETH). With Tesla CEO Elon Musk setting the agenda for the last few days by buying Twitter, which we also included in the Somagnews news by presenting a parody of Bitcoin Dogecoin (DOGE), the meme coin exploded and reached the highest level it has ever seen. , up to $0.74 at the exit.

However, according to the latest data, the crypto money that crypto investors have preferred for a long time is not Dogecoin, but the popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB), which was inspired by it. The data provided by Coinbase shows that SHIB has even surpassed the leading crypto bitcoin and the leading altcoin Ethereum.

According to the data, shiba inu has a 120-day hodla period, ahead of its strong competitor Dogecoin. On the other hand, the largest meme cryptocurrency DOGE has a storage period of 80 days. However, the largest and second largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have a storage period of 115 and 87 days, respectively. Avalanche (AVAX), which is in the top 10 coins by market capitalization, was the altcoin with the shortest shelf life of only 36 days.

At the same time, Cardano (ADA) recorded the longest waiting time — 121 days. The ADA token has dropped by more than 30% in the last 30 days. Nevertheless, he managed to stay in the top 10 of the list of cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of $ 28.6 billion.

According to Coinbase, a long waiting period is a sign of an accumulation trend in the market. However, a short retention period indicates an increase in the movement of tokens through wallets. According to reports, the shiba inu have incredibly improved their walking time over time. At the beginning of 2022, SHIB had a hold period of 51 days.